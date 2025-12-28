Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $207.13

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.1250.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,538,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,406,000 after buying an additional 119,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.44. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $197.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

