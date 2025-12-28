Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $195.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

