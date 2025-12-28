Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $174.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 199,822 shares of company stock worth $33,523,984 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

