Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $18.22 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,751 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

