Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $656,908,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,735,000 after buying an additional 2,453,262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after buying an additional 1,103,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,495,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $193.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $195.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.