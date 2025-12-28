Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $656,908,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,735,000 after buying an additional 2,453,262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after buying an additional 1,103,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,495,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of RSP stock opened at $193.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $195.46.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.