Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $35.25 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $108.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

