Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,726 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,530,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,039 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.3127 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

