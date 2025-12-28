Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.