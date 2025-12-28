Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,755 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 963,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

