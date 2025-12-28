Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 196,496 Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF $QQA

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 235.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

