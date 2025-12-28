HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $76.74 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

