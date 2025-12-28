MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.0% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,177,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $20,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,956,606 shares in the company, valued at $402,157,548.12. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,395,384 shares of company stock worth $216,284,885 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.08. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $190.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

