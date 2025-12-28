HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $222,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,508,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

