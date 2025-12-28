JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $67.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.