SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.4350 and last traded at $1.38. 46,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 29,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3150.

SoftBank Trading Up 4.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:SFBQF, is a Japan?based multinational conglomerate holding company with a diversified portfolio spanning telecommunications, internet services and technology investments. Established in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company began as a software distributor and quickly expanded into mobile communications, broadband and fixed?line services through its flagship subsidiary, SoftBank Corp. Today, it operates one of Japan’s leading 5G networks and offers IoT, cloud and AI solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

Beyond its core telecommunications operations, SoftBank has garnered global recognition for its aggressive investment strategy in emerging and high-growth technology sectors.

