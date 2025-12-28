Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.27 and last traded at GBX 70.80. 55,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 621,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.

VIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 70 to GBX 80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victorian Plumbing Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 107.40.

The company has a market capitalization of £231.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

