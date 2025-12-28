Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Nutriband Stock Up 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility.

