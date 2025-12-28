BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.2050. 1,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

BFC Capital Trust II is a Delaware statutory trust formed by BFC Financial Corporation to issue and manage its 7.20% cumulative redeemable trust preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by BFC Financial Corporation, which were acquired using the net proceeds from the preferred securities offering. The securities trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BANFP.

The trust’s primary activity is the administration of these fixed-rate trust preferred securities.

