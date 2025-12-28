Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Trading 4% Higher – What’s Next?

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 89,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 40,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.75.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

About Patriot Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery?grade lithium deposits in North America. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%?owned Corvette Lithium Project, located near Chibougamau in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Through ongoing exploration programs, Patriot Battery Metals aims to define and expand high?grade lithium?cesium?tantalum (LCT) pegmatite mineralization that could supply critical raw materials to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors.

The Corvette Lithium Project comprises several contiguous properties spanning over 10,000 hectares, including the North and South zones where extensive field work has identified multiple pegmatite swarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.