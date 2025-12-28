Financial Survey: iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) vs. United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of iQIYI shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of iQIYI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iQIYI and United Internet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 2 3 3 0 2.13 United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

iQIYI currently has a consensus price target of $2.57, indicating a potential upside of 34.76%. Given iQIYI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iQIYI is more favorable than United Internet.

This table compares iQIYI and United Internet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $27.67 billion 0.07 $104.68 million ($0.06) -31.83 United Internet $6.85 billion 0.77 $114.57 million $0.74 36.94

United Internet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iQIYI. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Internet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iQIYI and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI -1.45% -2.44% -0.71% United Internet 1.90% 2.19% 1.00%

Risk & Volatility

iQIYI has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Internet beats iQIYI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite that offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

