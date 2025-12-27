SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,764 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the November 30th total of 3,053 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1,091.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $158.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.63.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

