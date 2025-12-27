Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,346 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the November 30th total of 34,649 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 98,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Mun Oppo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Mun Oppo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Mun Oppo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Mun Oppo alerts:

Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 54,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Putnam Mun Oppo Dividend Announcement

Putnam Mun Oppo Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE: PMO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 1982 and advised by Putnam Investment Management, the Trust invests primarily in municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities and their instrumentalities. Its strategy combines high-quality bonds with selectively chosen sectors in the municipal market to generate tax-advantaged income for shareholders.

The Trust’s portfolio generally comprises general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured municipal securities, as well as unrated issues judged by its adviser to possess equivalent credit quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Mun Oppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.