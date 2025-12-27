Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Increases By 136.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 356,442 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the November 30th total of 150,764 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,219,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 31.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 31.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,219,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIGI shares. Zacks Research raised Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIGI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 244,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Mawson Infrastructure Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 273,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,958. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.60) by $10.80. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.

The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.

