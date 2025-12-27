Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Short Interest Update

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,063 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the November 30th total of 1,537 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $150.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EJUL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $237,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.7% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $330,000.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.