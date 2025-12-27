Moonriver Price Hits $2.55 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,262,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,405,633 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

