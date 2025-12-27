Short Interest in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Decreases By 51.9%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,536 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 17,755 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA QDEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.94. 4,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEF. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $47,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of companies with higher dividend yields and lower betas chosen from the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDEF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

