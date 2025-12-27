TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$134.56 and traded as high as C$165.00. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$163.48, with a volume of 12,743 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.67.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$147.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of C$419.41 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

Featured Stories

