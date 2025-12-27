Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 303.5% in December

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,664 shares, a growth of 303.5% from the November 30th total of 39,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 320,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.1%

SCBFY opened at $49.61 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group headquartered in London, with a heritage dating back to the 19th century. The bank was formed in 1969 through the merger of Standard Bank of British South Africa and Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, combining deep roots in emerging markets with a global footprint. Over more than 150 years of operations, Standard Chartered has built a reputation for expertise in trade finance, corporate banking and cross-border transactions.

The company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, wealth management, treasury and capital markets solutions.

