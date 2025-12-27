Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.01 and traded as low as C$19.27. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$19.67, with a volume of 7,604 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pollard Banknote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.89. The stock has a market cap of C$532.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70.

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

