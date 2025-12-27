LeConte Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.8% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 57,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

VGLT stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

