Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Stock Position Boosted by LeConte Wealth Management LLC

LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VCLT opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3402 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Featured Stories

