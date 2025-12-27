Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skillsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Skillsoft

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKIL opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.97. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a positive return on equity of 40.31%. Equities analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. AREX Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 398,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 114.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 286.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillsoft

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a leading provider of corporate digital learning solutions designed to help organizations develop skills and drive performance. The company offers a range of cloud-based learning platforms and content libraries that cover technical training, leadership development, compliance, and productivity applications. Skillsoft’s flagship platform, Percipio, delivers micro-learning modules, video tutorials, books and audiobooks, hands-on labs and simulations, and practice assessments within a unified interface that can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices.

Skillsoft’s content spans IT certification preparation, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, project management, and a variety of professional skills such as communication, management and sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.