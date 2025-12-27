Kopp Family Office LLC Cuts Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Kopp Family Office LLC decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350,721 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up 2.3% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price objective on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $250,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

