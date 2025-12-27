Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF $IEQ

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $438,000.

Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF Price Performance

Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF Company Profile

The Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF (IEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in a diversified portfolio of international equities. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a stock-picking process, while balancing risk. IEQ was launched on May 29, 2015 and is issued by Lazard.

