Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 155.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company’s operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

