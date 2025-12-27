Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 26th

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76.

About Elanor Commercial Property Fund

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

