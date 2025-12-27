HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $416.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $239.58 and a one year high of $418.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.