Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 195,848 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 353,194 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Onfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%.
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
