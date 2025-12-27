Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 195,848 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 353,194 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Onfolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Onfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Onfolio stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.72. Onfolio has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

