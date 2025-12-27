Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $47.66 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.52.

Visa Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:V opened at $355.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $646.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

