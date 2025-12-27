Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 470,480 Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 470,480 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,541,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Lab Stock Down 8.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $79.83.
Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab
In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $444,112.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 450,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,356.80. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 939,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,432,298.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,729,485 shares of company stock worth $151,832,870. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.
Key Rocket Lab News
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Report that Rocket Lab jumped on a possible roughly $1B U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) deal — this is the primary bullish fundamental catalyst cited for the recent surge; the contract would materially boost backlog if confirmed. Rocket Lab (RKLB) jumps 17.7% on possible billion-$ US SDA deal
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout: IBD says Rocket Lab cleared a buy point and satisfied the eight?week hold rule after the contract news — a bullish technical signal that drew momentum buyers. Rocket Lab Takes Off On Contract Win, Triggers This Rare Bullish Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: An analyst is reworking price targets after RKLB hit record highs — could mean upgrades or refreshed guidance sensitivity, but impact depends on final published target and rationale. Rocket Lab analyst rethinks stock target after hitting record high
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data are anomalous (showing zero in the snapshot), so they don’t provide clear insight into crowd positioning; treat that metric cautiously until clarified by regular reporting sources.
- Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide pullback: Benzinga notes RKLB is cooling off as space-related stocks retrace year?end gains — this broad weakness is a likely reason for today’s decline even after the positive headlines. Rocket Lab Stock Cools Off As Sector Pulls Back From Year?End Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Nina Armagno sold ~27,314 shares in mid?December — a sizable sale that may add to short?term selling pressure or feed cautious sentiment among some investors. Nina Armagno Sells 27,314 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock
Rocket Lab Profile
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
