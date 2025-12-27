HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

