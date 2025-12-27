SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.55 and traded as low as C$4.99. SunOpta shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 59,850 shares changing hands.

SunOpta Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$613.47 million, a PE ratio of 519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.The business had revenue of C$286.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company’s operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages include individually quick frozen(IQF) fruit for retail(including strawberries, mango), IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice (including purees, fruit cups, and smoothies), and custom fruit preparations for industrial use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.