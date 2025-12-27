M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.81 and traded as low as GBX 130.95. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 132.50, with a volume of 23,285 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAA shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of M&C Saatchi to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 185 to GBX 115 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 174 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 220 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.50. The company has a market cap of £160.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Zaid Al-Qassab purchased 79,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £99,987.50. Company insiders own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

