Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 334.5% in December

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,655 shares, a growth of 334.5% from the November 30th total of 11,889 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLXF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Get Stellar AfricaGold alerts:

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.