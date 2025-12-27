Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Up 334.5% in December

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,655 shares, a growth of 334.5% from the November 30th total of 11,889 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STLXF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
