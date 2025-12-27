TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $66.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in TPG by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 12.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TPG by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $65.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. TPG has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.32 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

