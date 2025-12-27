Head-To-Head Analysis: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) versus SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Medpace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $205.42 million 2.22 $46.61 million $0.41 10.83 Medpace $2.11 billion 7.58 $404.39 million $14.30 39.69

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group. SBC Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 24.28% 24.17% 18.60% Medpace 18.36% 91.88% 23.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SBC Medical Group and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBC Medical Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Medpace 4 10 2 1 2.00

SBC Medical Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Medpace has a consensus price target of $490.82, indicating a potential downside of 13.52%. Given SBC Medical Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SBC Medical Group is more favorable than Medpace.

Summary

Medpace beats SBC Medical Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

