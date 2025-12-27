Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.5833.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

