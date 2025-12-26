Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 117,772 shares, an increase of 280.7% from the November 30th total of 30,937 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,372,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 79,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 207.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 24.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

