Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 5.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.9310. 60,480,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 50,557,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 334,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,807.27. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 219.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

