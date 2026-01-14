Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.09 and last traded at $223.60. 40,258,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 34,510,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,558 shares of company stock worth $35,461,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

